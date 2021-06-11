Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,943 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.49 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

