Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA opened at $111.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.