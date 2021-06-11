Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,477.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,493 shares of company stock worth $892,527 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

