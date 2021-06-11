Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $128.79 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.