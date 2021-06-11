Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,718 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO opened at $184.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.01. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $115.15 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

