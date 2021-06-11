Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) rose 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 38,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.