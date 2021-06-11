Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $4,988,477 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $281.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.