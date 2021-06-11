Roger McBain Sells 2,530,000 Shares of TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) Stock

TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) insider Roger McBain sold 2,530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10), for a total value of A$341,550.00 ($243,964.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About TasFoods
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for TasFoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TasFoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.