Roger McBain Sells 2,530,000 Shares of TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) Stock

TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) insider Roger McBain sold 2,530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10), for a total value of A$341,550.00 ($243,964.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About TasFoods

TasFoods Limited processes, manufactures, and sells Tasmanian-made food products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy and Poultry segments. It offers poultry meat products under Nichols Poultry, Nichols Ethical Free Range, and Nichols Kitchen brands; and wasabi flowers and leaves, as well as fresh wasabi stems and powdered wasabi.

