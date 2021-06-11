Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 13th total of 2,850,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,084,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,336. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.