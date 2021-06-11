ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and $916,872.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00147386 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

