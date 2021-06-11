Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Update

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS RSAU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 2,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379. Rooshine has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

