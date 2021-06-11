Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Update

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS RSAU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. 2,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379. Rooshine has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05.
Rooshine Company Profile
