Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $26,316,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Root has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

