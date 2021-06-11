Roper Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE ROP traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.24. The stock had a trading volume of 386,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,685. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $460.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

