Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $444.25.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $453.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.98. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

