Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

OMC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,392. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

