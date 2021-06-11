Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,936 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.51. 77,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.