Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 694 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $389.67. The stock had a trading volume of 70,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

