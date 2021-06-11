Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $132,648,000 after acquiring an additional 369,174 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.22. 209,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.