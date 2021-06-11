Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 226,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,701,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.