Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $604.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,271,965. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.62. The company has a market capitalization of $582.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.12, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

