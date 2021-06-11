Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $248.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.47. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,937,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock valued at $183,337,250 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

