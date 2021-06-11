Rotten (ROT) Achieves Market Cap of $364,658.45

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Rotten has a total market cap of $364,658.45 and $4,977.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 85,936,062 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.