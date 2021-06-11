Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $738,354.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00016669 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $738,354.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00155219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.01121199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,110.34 or 0.99822881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,815,465 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.