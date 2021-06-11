Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

