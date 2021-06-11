Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.03% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,354.60 ($17.70) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market capitalization of £105.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

