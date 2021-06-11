RPS Group (LON:RPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.00

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 159026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £291.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

