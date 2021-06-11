Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2,194 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

