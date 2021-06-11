Ruler Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,688.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $117,525.15 and approximately $23,688.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $31.43 or 0.00084549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00155219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.01121199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,110.34 or 0.99822881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

