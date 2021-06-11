Rupiah Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.59 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00834563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045596 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

