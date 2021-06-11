Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

