Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 303,077 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 157.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of The Chemours worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

