Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,495 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,677,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $421.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

