Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after buying an additional 222,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $198.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

