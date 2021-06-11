Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 230,846 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1,972.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

NYSE BIP opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.