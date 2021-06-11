Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 592,617 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,617 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Celestica worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

NYSE CLS opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

