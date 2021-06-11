Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 629,389 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 685.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Teck Resources worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 647,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 351,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,585,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.