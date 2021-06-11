Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 82,973 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Autohome worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 290.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Autohome by 56.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $251,577,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $70,659,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.46 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

