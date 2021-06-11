Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of USANA Health Sciences worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

