Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $44.48 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.