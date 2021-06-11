Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of The Ensign Group worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $83.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

