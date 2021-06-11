Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of F.N.B. worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 425,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 172,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 102.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 238,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

