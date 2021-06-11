Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 120.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Everest Re Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $254.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.