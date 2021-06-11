Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of Koppers worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $384,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Koppers by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Koppers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Koppers stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

