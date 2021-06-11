Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.47 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of The Western Union worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

