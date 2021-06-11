Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.54 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Independence Realty Trust worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.57.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

