Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.73 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $508.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

