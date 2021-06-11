Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.80 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 425.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of J & J Snack Foods worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $175.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,952.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

