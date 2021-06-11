Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.18 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Hanesbrands worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.06 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

