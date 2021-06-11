Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.31 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 539.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 563,899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of TELUS worth $13,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

