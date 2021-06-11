Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.50 Million Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.26% of InfuSystem worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.97. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

